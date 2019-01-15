NHL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for January 15

With 10 games worth of action contributing to a deep player pool for NHL DFS tournaments and cash games on Tuesday night, crafting the optimal NHL DFS lineup will be all about striking the perfect balance between assured superstar production and taking a chance on more unknown commodities at lower price points. For every Nikita Kucherov, you have to find a guy like Jason Zucker who comes at a reasonable price and is getting top-line and top power-play unit minutes to offset the price. Of course, that's a huge challenge and it's exactly why you should check out the valuable NHL DFS picks from DFS millionaire Mike McClure every night before setting your rosters.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

McClure recommended Devils wing Blake Coleman for $4,400 on FanDuel this past Friday. The result? He scored twice and dished out an assist against the Blackhawks -- returning over 40 points and nearly 10x value for owners.

For Tuesday's slate, McClure is banking on Blue Jackets wing Cam Atkinson at $7,200 on FanDuel and $7,500 on DraftKings.

Atkinson has four points in his last three games and now he gets a matchup with the Devils as they enter night two of a back-to-back. And even though New Jersey managed eight goals in the win over the Blackhawks, they surrendered five goals and have now given up 16 goals in their last four games.

With top line and top power-play unit responsibilities, Atkinson should have plenty of opportunities against a Devils squad that gives up an average of 3.7 goals per game in the second night of a back-to-back. Get him in your NHL DFS lineups and expect the hot streak to continue.

McClure is also high on Lightning center Brayden Point ($8,100 on FanDuel, $7,800 on DraftKings), who has seven points in his last four games.

Point has now returned at least 3x to FanDuel owners in six of his last 10 games and that's no easy task at his price point. He's enjoying a career year and he should have a prime matchup against an Avalanche squad that has allowed 18 goals in their last four games.

And what's nice is, he doesn't even have to do the heavy lifting to provide production on a nightly basis. He plays with Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov on the top power-play unit, so if those two have a big night with the man advantage, it can lead to a strong Fantasy night for Point as well. That sets the baseline and Point's skills provide the upside you won't want to miss out on Tuesday night.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to go off for big numbers because of a dream matchup, and he comes at a price that will leave plenty of salary cap flexibility. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash games and tournaments or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NHL DFS lineup for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NHL DFS.