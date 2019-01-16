NHL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for January 16

The 2018-19 NHL season continues on Wednesday night with a five-game slate starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. That means 10 teams will comprise the player pool for NHL DFS tournaments and cash games for the night. Included among the options for your NHL DFS lineups are superstars like Oilers center Connor McDavid and Flames wing Johnny Gaudreau. They're two of the most exciting young players in the NHL, but they're also the most expensive skill players available on Wednesday night. So as you wrestle with difficult salary cap decisions as you look to optimize your lineups, be sure to check out the NHL DFS picks from DFS millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

McClure recommended Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo for $7,800 on FanDuel on Tuesday. The result? He turned away 29 of 30 shot attempts from the Devils in a win -- returning over 30 points and 4x value for owners.

For Wednesday's slate, McClure is banking on Avalanche wing Gabriel Landeskog at $7,400 on FanDuel and $7,300 on DraftKings.

Landeskog has put up seven points in his last five games and he's been peppering the net with shots during that span. He's taken 35 shots on goal, including a 12-shot night where he finished with two assists against the Flames last Wednesday.

This week, he gets a prime matchup against the last-place Senators. The first time these two teams met, the Avalanche won 6-3 back on Oct. 26. Landeskog had a goal and two assists in that meeting, so be sure to get him in your NHL DFS lineups for Wednesday night.

McClure is also high on Flames defenseman Mark Giordano ($6,900 on FanDuel, $6,300 on DraftKings), who has eight points in his last four games.

At 35, Giordano is enjoying the best offensive season of his career by a large stretch. He's already got 47 points in 45 games and is just nine points off from this career-high with nearly half the season left to play. Giordano gets the Sabres on Wednesday and the first time the two teams met, he had an assist and was a plus-two in 25 minutes of ice time.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to go off for big numbers because of a dream matchup, and he comes at a price that will leave plenty of salary cap flexibility. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash games and tournaments or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NHL DFS lineup for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NHL DFS.