NHL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for January 17

A mega-matchup between two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference highlight Thursday's seven-game NHL schedule, as the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Toronto Maple Leafs. Superstars like Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs and Steven Stamkos of the Lightning are sure to be fixtures in NHL DFS lineups with big money on the line in NHL DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings. However, making NHL DFS picks that can turn you a profit requires you to be up to date with the latest injury news and NHL trends. Luckily, DFS millionaire Mike McClure has already done a lot of the legwork for you over at SportsLine.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

McClure recommended Flames wing Johnny Gaudreau for $8,800 on FanDuel on Wednesday. The result? He scored a goal and dished out an assist against the Sabres -- returning nearly 27 points and over 3x value for owners.

For Thursday's slate, McClure is banking on Lightning wing Nikita Kucherov at $9,100 on FanDuel and $7,900 on DraftKings.

Kucherov has been the best offensive player in hockey this season. He leads the NHL with 75 points already in 47 games and he has 23 multi-point games that are absolutely crucial to justify the price tag of a bonafide superstar like Kucherov.

That includes 11 games with three points or more. And the last time Kucherov faced the Maple Leafs, he scored a goal and dished out an assist. Kucherov is a volume shooter and distributor on an incredible team, so even with the high price, you can reliably put him in your NHL DFS lineups and expect production.

McClure is also high on Predators defenseman Roman Josi ($6,500 on FanDuel, $6,200 on DraftKings), who has four points in his last four games.

Josi is one of the rare NHL defensemen who gives you goal-scoring productivity that you can rely on. He's had between 12-15 goals in each of the last five seasons and, with seven goals in 48 games this season, he's on track to fall within that range again.

The Predators have a huge matchup on Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets. With a win, they could pull even with the Jets for first place in the NHL Central, so everybody should be on their A-games. Josi had a goal against Winnipeg in their first meeting of the season, a 6-3 win for the Predators, and has an impressive 20 points in 22 career games against them. So get him into your NHL DFS lineups on Thursday night.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to go off for big numbers because of a dream matchup, and he comes at a price that will leave plenty of salary cap flexibility. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash games and tournaments or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NHL DFS lineup for Thursday?