NHL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for January 22

After just four games spread throughout the day on Monday, NHL DFS tournaments and cash games will have a more complete player pool to work with on Tuesday night with a five-game slate beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Blackhawks wing Patrick Kane and Oilers center Connor McDavid will be among the most expensive options available for the night, but to work them into your NHL DFS lineups, you'll have to be crafty with the salary cap.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

Panthers center Vincent Trocheck for $3,000 on FanDuel for Saturday scored a goal and dished out an assist against the Predators, returning over 26 points and nearly 9x value.

For Tuesday's slate, McClure is banking on Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins at $5,800 on FanDuel and $6,100 on DraftKings.

The Oilers alternate captain has registered a point in each of his last five games and has a total of seven points (two goals and five assists) during that span. He's on pace for a career year with 46 points in 49 games. That projects to 76 points for the season to best his previous career-high by 20.

On Tuesday, Nugent-Hopkins will face the Red Wings, a team in last place in the Eastern Conference's Atlantic Division. They've given up nine goals in their past two games (both also on the road), so if their current defensive woes continue, Nugent-Hopkins should have an incredible chance to extend his point streak to six games and provide a solid return in your NHL DFS lineups.

McClure is also high on Flames wing Johnny Gaudreau ($8,800 on FanDuel, $7,700 on DraftKings), who extended his point streak to 11 games his last time out on Saturday.

During that streak, Gaudreau has averaged two points per game and he's got 53 points now in his last 30 games. That's helped the Flames grab a staggering 46 of the available 60 points in those games and has shot them to the top of the Pacific Division.

Gaudreau gets a matchup with the Hurricanes on Tuesday. It'll be the first time the two teams have played during the 2018-19 season, but Gaudreau does have nine points against them in eight career games and they've given up 20 goals in their past five games.

