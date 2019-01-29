NHL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for January 29

The 2018-19 NHL season continues with a three-game main slate for DFS on Tuesday beginning at 7 p.m. ET. It's the first game back after the NHL All-Star break for the Jets, Bruins, Sabres and Blue Jackets, while the Jets and Flyers are opening the second half with a back-to-back. Bruins center Patrice Bergeron and Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck are the two highest-priced NHL DFS options on Tuesday and they'll go head-to-head in what should be an important matchup for NHL DFS player. But before locking in your NHL DFS lineups for any kind of tournament on FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NHL DFS picks from DFS millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Monday, McClure recommended Flyers wing Travis Konecny at $4,400 on FanDuel. The result? He recorded a goal and an assist. Anybody who built their roster around him was well on the way to a profitable evening.

For Tuesday's slate, McClure is banking on Blue Jackets center Pierre Luc-Dubois at $5,800 on FanDuel and $5,800 on DraftKings.

Dubois is only 20 years old, but his he's enjoying a breakout second season with 43 points in 48 games. He has registered a point in five of his last six games, with six total points during that span.

On Tuesday, Dubois gets a premier matchup with the Buffalo Sabres, who he scored a goal and had two assists against when they played each other on Oct. 27. The Sabres have lost four of their last five games and given up 23 goals in that span, so the scoring opportunities should be there for Dubois against Buffalo.

McClure is stacking him with winger Artemi Panarin ($7,900 on FanDuel, $6,600 on DraftKings), who has six goals in his last six games.

Despite a contract situation that almost guarantees Panarin won't be on the roster next season and swirling trade rumors, Panarin just continues to make plays. He has 53 points this season in 46 games and is on pace for a career-high 92 points for the year.

Like Dubois, Panarin has also had points in five of his last six games. In three of those contests, Panarin has scored multiple points. Against the Sabres earlier this year, Panarin had two goals and an assist, so be sure to get him in your NHL DFS lineups on Tuesday night.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to go off for big numbers because of a dream matchup, and he comes at a price that will leave plenty of salary cap flexibility. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash games and tournaments or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NHL DFS lineup for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NHL DFS.