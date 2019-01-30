NHL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for January 30

Despite there being only two games on the NHL schedule for Wednesday night, NHL DFS players have some interesting options at their disposal thanks to both games being intriguing matchups. The Lightning will take on the Penguins, where we'll see Steven Stamkos and Sidney Crosby face off as top-line centers. Opposite those two contenders in the Eastern Conference will be the Sabres and Stars, who are both in the thick of playoff contention in their respective conferences. Tyler Seguin and Jack Eichel will surely share the face-off circle in that one and choosing centers for your NHL DFS lineups could be tricky considering all the stars available. So before you make your NHL DFS picks, be sure to check out the lineups from DFS millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Tuesday, McClure recommended Blue Jackets center Pierre-Luc Dubois at $5,800 on FanDuel. The result? He recorded a goal and dished out an assist against the Sabres. Anybody who built their roster around him was well on the way to a profitable evening.

For Wednesday's slate, McClure is banking on Lightning center Brayden Point at $8,100 on FanDuel and $6,900 on DraftKings.

Despite all the aforementioned high-profile centers, Point has been the most consistent NHL DFS threat of them all available on Wednesday night. The 22-year-old already proved himself as an offensive threat last season with 32 goals and 34 assists for 66 points for career-highs in all three categories.

However, he's already bested that mark for assists and is on the verge of setting new marks in goals and points despite the fact that the Lightning are only 49 games into their season. Point has multi-point games each of his last two times out, so look for him to pick up where he left off before the All-Star break.

McClure is stacking him with winger Nikita Kucherov ($9,100 on FanDuel, $7,000 on DraftKings), who has 78 points in 49 games this season.

Like Point, Kucherov is on track for a career year, which is impressive when you consider he's coming off a 100-point season. The Russian winger is the NHL's premier set-up man, as he leads the league with 56 assists and those assists have obviously accounted for the lion's share of his league-leading 78 points.

In Tampa Bay's only prior matchup with Pittsburgh this year, Kucherov dished out three helpers in a 4-3 win. He also had four shots on goal in that game and with a shooting percentage of 16.1 on the year, he's going to be a serious threat to find the back of the net if he can get several more shots on net on Wednesday night.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to go off for big numbers because of a dream matchup, and he comes at a price that will leave plenty of salary cap flexibility. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash games and tournaments or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NHL DFS lineup for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NHL DFS.