NHL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for January 31

With three games on Thursday night, the NHL continues easing its way back into the swing of things after the All-Star break. Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak of the Bruins will be among the highest-priced options on Thursday for NHL DFS tournaments and cash games as they take on the Flyers.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Wednesday, McClure recommended Stars goalie Ben Bishop at $8,500 on FanDuel. The result? He put up a 30-save shutout against the Sabres and the 44 points he scored was good for over an impressive 5x return on a low-scoring night in NHL DFS. Anybody who built their roster around him was well on the way to a profitable evening.

For Thursday's slate, McClure is banking on Jets winger Blake Wheeler at $7,800 on FanDuel and $6,900 on DraftKings.

Wheeler is having an uniquely productive season. He has 62 points in 50 games so far, but he's done that with only nine goals. Wheeler has always been more of a distributor than a pure scorer, with nearly 68 percent of his career points coming on assists, but what's especially intriguing is that he should score more goals down the stretch.

That obviously enhances his DFS profile. Wheeler is shooting 6.3 percent on the season but entered the season shooting 10.5 percent for his career. The Jets captain has had at least 23 goals in his last five seasons and if his shooting percentage comes back up to where he belongs you're going to want him in your NHL DFS lineups down the stretch.

McClure is also recommending Bruins defenseman Torey Krug ($6,000 on FanDuel, $5,600 on DraftKings), who has 33 points in 39 games this season.

Krug is a fixture on the top Bruins power-play line and that's where the majority of his production this season has come from. He's had 19 of his 28 assists on the season come with the advantage and also has a power-play goal.

Against a Flyers squad that has taken the fifth-most penalties in the NHL this season, Krug should have a number of opportunities on Thursday. To make scoring conditions even better for the defenseman, the Flyers also have the fourth-worst penalty kill in the NHL.

So what is the optimal NHL DFS lineup for Thursday?