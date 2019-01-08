NHL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for January 8

The 2018-19 NHL season rolls on with an 11-game main slate for DFS on Tuesday beginning at 7 p.m. ET. That's should provide a deep player pool for NHL DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings, where tens of thousands of dollars will be on the line. Superstars like Nikita Kucherov and Sidney Crosby will be in action and they'll be among the highest-priced options, but affording that sort of talent means you'll have to get crafty to find affordable value to balance out your NHL DFS lineups. So before you make your NHL DFS picks for Tuesday night, be sure to check out who DFS millionaire Mike McClure is putting in his lineups.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Monday, McClure recommended Flames wing Johnny Gaudreau at $8,800 on FanDuel. The result? He scored two goals against the Blackhawks -- returning 30.4 points and almost 4x value for owners.

For Tuesday's slate, McClure is banking on Blues wing Jaden Schwartz at $5,300 on FanDuel and $4,800 on DraftKings.

Schwartz gets the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night and he's had a lot of success against the divisional rivals historically with eight goals and seven assists in 23 career games against them. That includes four points against them in four games last season.

This year, Schwartz hasn't had many bounces going his way. He entered the season as a 13.7 percent shooter but only has three goals on 73 shots on net (4.1 percent) so far. Considering he's never shot lower than 10.6 percent for a season in his career, the goals are eventually going to come in bunches for Schwartz and you'll want him in your NHL DFS lineups when they do.

McClure is also recommending Golden Knights wing Jonathan Marchessault ($6,800 on FanDuel, $5,800 on DraftKings), who has four points in his last three games against the Rangers and gets them again on Tuesday night.

Marchessault's numbers are good (13 goals and 17 assists in 45 games) but they are down after a 75-point season in 2017-18. However, Marchessault is actually generating high-danger scoring chances at an even better rate than last season.

He averaged 0.90 high-danger scoring chances per game last season but is generating 1.11 high-danger scoring chances per game in 2018-19. Looks of that quality should eventually bear more scoring fruit for Marchessault and Tuesday night looks like a good night for that to start against a New York squad that has given up 18 goals in their last three games.

