NHL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for November 1

After just one game on Halloween night, the NHL is back in full swing on Thursday, Nov. 1, with a 12-game main slate of action for NHL DFS tournaments and cash games. With premier matchups like Patrick Kane and the Blackhawks against Connor McDavid and the Oilers, setting optimal NHL DFS lineups on Thursday night will be all about figuring out where you can find scoring juice throughout the league. And before you make any NHL DFS picks, you'll want to hear what DFS expert Mike McClure has to say. He is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings and a track record of leading NHL DFS players to big cashes.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Tuesday, McClure recommended Sharks winger Timo Meier on FanDuel. The result? Meier scored a goal and dished out an assist on his way to a nearly 5x return on investment.

For Thursday, McClure loves Penguins winger Patric Hornqvist at $6,100 on FanDuel and $5,900 on DraftKings.

Hornqvist endured an extremely slow start to the season but exploded last week and provided huge returns for anyone who trusted him in NHL DFS. Hornqvist had two goals and an assist against the Oilers and then put in two more goals a couple nights later against the Flames, returning over 7x and nearly 6x in those two games, respectively.

He's always been the type of player who scores goals in bunches, so get him into your lineup against the Islanders, who he has 11 goals against in just 21 games.

McClure also likes Oilers defenseman Oscar Klefbom at $5,000 on FanDuel and $5,600 on DraftKings.

Klefbom has registered a point in five of his last eight games and he's been peppering the net from the blue line recently. He had seven shots in his last game and now has 27 shots in his last six games.

With 37 shots on the season and no goals, the career 4.3 percent shooter entering the season is also due for a goal soon too. Be the one to get him into your lineup when he explodes for multiple points and you'll be well on your way to a big cash.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to go off for big numbers because of a dream matchup, and he comes at a price that will leave plenty of salary cap flexibility. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash games and tournaments or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NHL DFS lineup for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NHL DFS.