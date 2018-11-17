NHL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for November 17

With a healthy eight-game slate on the books for the evening, NHL DFS action should be plentiful on Saturday, November 17. Stars like Oilers center Connor McDavid and Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky will be among the highest-priced NHL DFS options for the night with as DraftKings offers a $65,000 prize pool for its Saturday Shootout while FanDuel also has thousands up for grabs in its NHL DFS tournaments and cash games. However, before you fill our your Saturday NHL DFS lineups, you're definitely going to want to see the top NHL DFS picks from DFS professional Mike McClure. He's won nearly $2 million in his DFS career and you can only see his optimal lineups at SportsLine.

McClure is a predictive data engineer who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Friday, McClure recommended Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm. The result? Lindholm put six shots on net in 28 minutes and returned 4x value for FanDuel players on a low-scoring NHL DFS night.

For Saturday, McClure likes Predators winger Filip Forsberg ($7,900 on FanDuel and $7,000 on Draftkings).

Forsberg has been lighting the lamp with regularity this season, scoring 12 goals already in 19 games to put him on a 50-goal pace. And even if that's not sustainable with a 17.9 shooting percentage, that is five points better than his career average, you've got to ride the hot hand.

Against the Kings on Saturday, Forsberg should have chances with the advantage as well. The Kings have surrendered 30 high-danger scoring chances while on the penalty kill this season, and seven of those chances have wound up in the back of the net. That's where Forsberg's bread is buttered and he'll be on the top power-play line on Saturday, so get him in your NHL DFS lineups.

McClure is stacking him with his fellow winger on the top Predators power-play line, Craig Smith ($5,100 on FanDuel and $4,800 on DraftKings), who has three points in his last three games.

Smith provided a 4x return for FanDuel players and then a 6x return for them in back-to-back nights earlier this week, dishing out an assist against the Ducks on Monday and then notching a goal and an assist on Tuesday against the Sharks. And he's had some recent success against the Kings, with two goals against them last season, so look for him to provide another big return on Saturday night.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to go off for big numbers because of a dream matchup, and he comes at a price that will leave plenty of salary cap flexibility. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash games and tournaments or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NHL DFS lineup for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NHL DFS.