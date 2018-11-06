NHL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for November 6

It's been just over a month since the start of the 2018-19 NHL season, but nearly 20 percent of the schedule has already been played and millions have been paid out in NHL DFS tournaments and cash games. On Tuesday night, there will be nine games, and FanDuel is offering a $60,000 NHL Breakaway while DraftKings will have a $130,000 Spin-O-Rama. However, before you set your NHL DFS lineups with hopes of winning big money in those tournaments or any other DFS settings, you're going to want to check out the NHL DFS picks from SportsLine expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Monday, McClure recommended Flyers center Sean Couturier on DraftKings. The result? He tallied a goal and an assist, giving any who took him up on the pick a huge boost.

For Tuesday, McClure loves Kings center Anze Kopitar at $7,000 on FanDuel and $5,400 on DraftKings.

Kopitar hasn't been as prolific this year as he was during a 92-point campaign a season ago, but he has started to heat up of late. He's registered a point in four of his past five games, and he just got line-mate Dustin Brown back, which is sure to help his scoring potential.

Even more important, Kopitar gets a matchup with the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. He's put up 24 goals and 42 assists in 64 career games against his Southern California rivals.

McClure also likes Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson at $6,200 on FanDuel and $5,900 on DraftKings.

Karlsson is one of the best offensive blue-line players in the entire NHL, so the fact that he hasn't scored a goal so far in 14 games despite 41 shots means he's probably due to score bunches soon. That makes a matchup with the Wild intriguing.

The two-time Norris Trophy winner has a shooting percentage of 16.7 against Minnesota. That's the highest percentage he's had against any team that he's faced at least 10 times. Karlsson has been good for about 16 goals a season when he plays in 70 or more games, so get him into your lineup when you can and expect production soon.

