NHL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for November 9

A six-game NHL slate on Friday evening will provide plenty of fireworks for NHL DFS players. With thousands on the line in NHL DFS tournaments and cash games, including in FanDuel's $30,000 NHL Breakaway and in DraftKings' $45,000 Two-Man Advantage, you're going to have to dig deep to set optimal NHL DFS lineups for Friday night. Before you make any NHL DFS picks, you're definitely going to want to check out what DFS millionaire Mike McClure has to say about Friday night's action.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Thursday, McClure recommended Panthers center Vincent Trocheck. The result? Trocheck dished out a pair of assists and returned 3x value on FanDuel.

For Friday, McClure loves Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf ($6,900 on FanDuel, $6,000 on DraftKings).

Getzlaf has points in four of his last five games, and that sets a confident baseline for NHL DFS players. However, the real allure to Getzlaf is that in three of those five games, he's had multi-point outputs. In his career against the Minnesota Wild, his Friday night opponent, he's been strong with 34 points in 42 games.

McClure also likes Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien ($5,800 on FanDuel, $5,900 on DraftKings), who continues to be one of the most prolific d-men in the league.

Byfuglien brings a forward's skill set to the blue line. In fact, he actually started his career playing as a forward for the Blackhawks, which is why he's been among the top scoring defensemen since making the switch.

Those skills have helped him light it up for six points in his last four games. In those four games, he's provided at least a 2.5x return in all of them and maxed out with a 6x return after three assists against the Panthers on Nov. 1. Get him in your lineup and get big NHL DFS scoring from the blue line.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to go off for big numbers because of a dream matchup, and he comes at a price that will leave plenty of salary cap flexibility. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash games and tournaments or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NHL DFS lineup for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NHL DFS.