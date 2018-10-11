NHL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for October 11

The 2018-19 NHL season rolls on with a 12-game slate on Thursday beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET. With nearly 80 percent of the league in action, there's no shortage of options for NHL DFS lineups on Oct. 11. Stars like Oilers center Connor McDavid ($8,800 on FanDuel and $7,300 on DraftKings) and Avalanche center Nate MacKinnon ($8,600 on FanDuel and $7,700 on DraftKings) will be in action. However, getting players like that will require you to find value elsewhere, and that's why you'll want to hear what DFS millionaire Mike McClure's NHL DFS picks and predictions for Thursday.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Wednesday, McClure recommended Flyers winger Jakub Voracek on FanDuel and DraftKings. The result? Voracek went off with two goals and three assists -- returning nearly 60 points and over 8x value for owners.

For Thursday's slate, McClure is all over Panthers center Vincent Trocheck at $6,800 on FanDuel and $5,700 on DraftKings.

Trocheck had an assist and three shots on goal in his first game of the season against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Trocheck is coming off a career-high 75 points last season and will have scoring chances on the Panthers' top power-play unit. He's also had a history of success against the Blue Jackets. In 12 games, he's scored five goals and delivered four assists against them.

Another pick he loves: Penguins winger Patric Hornqvist ($6,300 on FanDuel, $5,600 on DraftKings), who has a goal and an assist in two games.

Hornqvist has four-straight 20-goal seasons for the Penguins. He's also paired on the top line and top power-play unit with Sidney Crosby, which should produce scoring chances with Vegas Golden Knights backup Malcolm Subban in net.

So what is the optimal NHL DFS lineup for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NHL DFS.