NHL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for October 17

NHL DFS tournaments continue heating up as we get deeper and deeper into the 2018-19 NHL season. On Wednesday, October 17, there's a four-game slate of NHL action and with FanDuel offering a $40,000 NHL Breakaway and DraftKings offering a $50,000 Two-Man Advantage, there's a lot on the line. But whether you're playing big-money NHL DFS tournaments or cash games, you'll want to Mike McClure's optimal NHL DFS lineups for Wednesday night before making any big decisions. He's a DFS millionaire and his NHL DFS picks and predictions have helped lead to big cashes.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Tuesday, McClure recommended Avalanche winger Gabriel Landeskog. The result? He had a goal and an assist in a shootout loss to the Rangers and returned nearly 5x value for FanDuel players.

For Wednesday, McClure loves Blue center Ryan O'Reilly at $5,900 on FanDuel and $5,800 on DraftKings.

O'Reilly will play on the top Blues line and top power-play unit and, while he's gone pointless in his last three games, he's managed nine shots on goal in the last two games and is starting to look due for multiple goals after 16 shots without a goal this season. With 15 career points in 19 games against the Montreal Canadiens, look for O'Reilly to produce big returns on Wednesday.

McClure also likes Capitals goalie Braden Holtby ($9,100 on FanDuel and $8,400 on DraftKings) as he takes on the Rangers and gets to catch them on the second leg of a back-to-back.

Holtby has had an up and down season, with two games of at least 3x return on FanDuel and two games of next to nothing. However, he's had four days of rest and those two big scoring days came with that much rest or more.

To make matters even better for the former Vezina winner, they'll face a Rangers squad that has to be gassing. Not only are they playing in their second back-to-back already this season, but this will be their seventh game in 13 days to start the season. Holtby also has a stellar career .920 save percentage against the Rangers.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to go off for big numbers because of a dream matchup, and he comes at a price that will leave plenty of salary cap flexibility. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash games and tournaments or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NHL DFS lineup for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NHL DFS.