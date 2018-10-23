NHL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for October 23

The 2018-19 NHL season is off and running, with high scoring creating ripe conditions for huge numbers in NHL DFS tournaments and cash games. With more goals coming from up and down NHL lineups, there are new opportunities to find value to create optimal NHL DFS lineups and win big cash with FanDuel offering a $75,000 SUPER Goal and DraftKings offering a $111,000 Waffleboard on Tuesday. But before you make your NHL DFS picks in those tournaments or any others, you'll want to hear what DFS expert Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Monday, McClure recommended Capitals wing Alex Ovechkin. The result? He scored twice and dished out two assists, returning over 50 points on FanDuel -- an almost 6x value for anybody who had him in their lineups.

For Tuesday, McClure loves Bruins wing David Pastrnak at $8,200 on FanDuel and $7,400 on DraftKings.

Pastrnak is off to a huge start this season, with eight goals already in his first seven games. With a pretty high price, his DFS value is tied into his multi-goal potential and he has delivered a couple times this year, with a 5.6x return on Oct. 13 and a 6.5x return on Oct. 8.

Against the Senators, Pastrnak has 14 points in 13 career games. So he'll provide a high floor with the potential for a huge return if he can find the back of the net a couple times.

Another pick McClure loves: Blue Jackets wing Boone Jenner ($4,300 on FanDuel, $4,500 on DraftKings), who has put 23 shots on net already in seven games.

Jenner has only managed to score once on those 23 shots and that's his only point of the season, but eventually the law of averages should have him providing huge value at a low price. He's a career 10.2 percent shooter and the goals are going to come soon so it makes sense to start getting him into your lineups at this price.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to go off for big numbers because of a dream matchup, and he comes at a price that will leave plenty of salary cap flexibility. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash games and tournaments or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NHL DFS lineup for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NHL DFS.