NHL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for October 24

With more than 10 percent of the 2018-19 NHL season already gone for most teams, we're starting to get into the meat of the schedule and NHL DFS tournaments and cash games are really beginning to heat up. There's a four-game slate of action on Wednesday night and FanDuel is offering a $30,000 NHL Breakaway as their top NHL DFS offering, while DraftKings has a $40,000 Two-Man Advantage. Many players in tonight's NHL DFS tournaments and cash games will be targeting Nathan McKinnon and Nikita Kucherov as top options on Wednesday night, but variance is also key if you're looking to score a big payday. So before you set your NHL DFS lineups for Wednesday, October 24, be sure to check out all the NHL DFS picks from SportsLine expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Tuesday, McClure recommended Rangers center Mika Zibanejad. The result? He scored twice and dished out two assists, returning over 50 points on FanDuel -- an almost 8x value for anybody who had him in their lineups.

For Wednesday, McClure loves Golden Knights winger Jonathan Marchessault at $7,300 on FanDuel and $7,100 on DraftKings.

Marchessault has managed to score points in five of seven games played this season, so he provides a high floor for NHL DFS players to rely on. However, he's heating up recently.

In the last five games, Marchessault has three multi-point games, including a two-goal effort against the Sabres last Tuesday that yielded a 5.1x return on investment for FanDuel players. On Wednesday, Marchessault gets the Canucks and he was an absolute beast against Vancouver last season, with three goals and two assists in three games.

McClure is stacking Marchessault with top power-play linemate Max Pacioretty ($5,800 on FanDuel, $4,600 on DraftKings), who has put 19 shots on net already in seven games.

Pacioretty has only managed one goal on those 19 shots and that's his only point so far this season, but he's a career 11 percent shooter and he's due for a breakout performance soon. Considering he has eight goals in 16 career games against the Canucks, he's got a decent chance to light the lamp on Wednesday night and his price makes him worth a shot.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to go off for big numbers because of a dream matchup, and he comes at a price that will leave plenty of salary cap flexibility. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash games and tournaments or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NHL DFS lineup for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NHL DFS.