NHL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for October 30

With FanDuel offering a $30,000 Tuesday Breakaway and DraftKings offering up a $111,000 Tuesday Special, along with dozens of other NHL DFS tournaments and cash games, there are plenty of opportunities to win big in NHL DFS on Tuesday. There are superstar matchups like Taylor Hall and the Devils against Nikita Kucherov, now on a line with Steven Stamkos, of the Lighting that should fuel an action-packed day of hockey

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Monday, McClure recommended Maple Leafs center Nazem Kadri The result? Kadri scored a goal and returned nearly 3x on investment during a low-scoring NHL DFS night.

For Tuesday, McClure loves Flyers center Sean Couturier at $6,400 on FanDuel and $4,900 on DraftKings.

Couturier plays on the Flyers' top line and on their top power-play unit. Against a leaky Ducks defense that has given up at least three goals in all five of the losses in their current losing streak, Couturier should have scoring opportunities.

McClure also likes Penguins defender Kris Letang at $6,200 on FanDuel and $6,800 on DraftKings.

Letang was a plus-eight during a recent four-game trek through Canada and has been one of the top offensive defensemen in hockey. He has 11 points in nine games, turning in four separate 4x returns on investment in FanDuel so far this season. Against the Islanders, Letang has 28 points in 49 career games. So get him into your lineup on Tuesday night and expect a big return on investment.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to go off for big numbers because of a dream matchup

So what is the optimal NHL DFS lineup for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NHL DFS.