NHL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for October 7

With only three games on the slate for Sunday, making NHL DFS picks in tournaments and cash games could be a challenge. With salary considerations of lesser concern in the smaller slate, earning big cashes in tournaments like DraftKings' $17,500 NHL Face-Off and FanDuel's $12,000 Sunday Breakaway is all about getting the players with the best matchups in your lineup. That's why you should have DFS expert Mike McClure on your side to help fill out your NHL DFS lineups.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Saturday, he was all over Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews. The result: Toews scored a hat trick and was the third-highest-scoring player on DraftKings for the low price of $5,900. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a winning day.

On Sunday, we can tell you that McClure is all over is Kings center Anze Kopitar ($7,400 on FanDuel and $7,200 on DraftKings).

Kopitar will be on the Kings' top forward line and top powerplay unit. In just over 22 minutes of ice time against the Sharks in the opener, he scored a goal on five shots and finished with a +/- of 1. Kopitar has also been tough on the Red Wings, his Sunday opponent, with 37 points in 35 career games against them.

For value, McClure also likes Hurricanes winger Justin Williams ($4,700 on FanDuel and $4,800 on DraftKings).

Williams has a low price despite playing on both the top line and top powerplay unit for Carolina. He's netted eight shots on goal in his first two games of the season and, with a career shooting percentage of 9.7, a few more shots would make him a likely goal candidate. Even better, Williams has a higher shooting percentage (16.2) in his 18-year career against the Rangers, whom he'll face on Sunday, than any other team in the NHL.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to go off for big numbers because of a dream matchup, and he comes at a price that will leave plenty of salary cap room. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash games and tournaments or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NHL DFS lineup for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NHL DFS.