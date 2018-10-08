NHL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for October 8

With three early games on the NHL schedule for Monday afternoon, making NHL DFS picks in tournaments and cash games could be a challenge. With salary considerations of lesser concern in the smaller slate, earning big cashes in tournaments like DraftKings' $10,000 NHL Line Change and FanDuel's $10,000 Monday NHL Breakaway is all about getting the players with the best matchups in your lineup. That's why you should be sure to check out the top NHL DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Sunday, McClure recommended Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews for both sites. The result? Matthews went off with two goals and two assists -- returning 48 points on FanDuel and over 6x value for owners. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Monday's three-game slate that gets underway at 1 p.m. ET, McClure is all over Bruins center Patrice Bergeron at $7,900 on FanDuel and $7,200 on DraftKings.

Bergeron is off to a fast start this season, recording a goal and an assist against the Sabres in his last game on Thursday. He'll take aim at Ottawa in what should be a high-scoring contest on Monday.

Another pick McClure loves: Golden Knights wing Erik Haula ($4,800 on FanDuel, $4,100 on DraftKings), who has already put six shots on net through two games. Lock in these two NHL DFS value picks for Monday afternoon and watch the points roll in.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to go off for big numbers because of a dream matchup, and he comes at a price that will leave plenty of salary cap room. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash games and tournaments or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NHL DFS lineup for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NHL DFS.