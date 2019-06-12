NHL DFS: DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy hockey lineups, picks for Bruins vs. Blues, Game 7

The 2019 Stanley Cup Final will conclude on Wednesday night with the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues meeting in a winner-take-all Game 7 at TD Garden. It's been a back-and-forth series, with Boston taking an early 2-1 lead before St. Louis won the next two games. However, the Blues failed to close out the series at home, with Boston winning Game 6 in dominant fashion. In Game 7, Brad Marchand, Ryan O'Reilly and Jaden Schwartz are sure to be popular options in NHL DFS lineups after huge postseasons. But an unsung hero could just as easily define Game 7 and be the difference between turning a profit or losing out in Stanley Cup Final DFS. That's why you'll want to check out the NHL DFS picks from DFS millionaire Mike McClure before setting your lineups on Wednesday night.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

Now, he's set his sights on Thursday's Stanley Cup Final DFS slate and locked in his picks.

For Game 7, We can tell you McClure is high on Bruins winger David Pastrnak. The 23-year-old has 19 points in 21 postseason games and is coming off a terrific Game 6 performance where he scored a goal and dished out an assist on four shots despite seeing only 13:26 of ice time.

Pastrnak has been better when the Bruins have limited his ice time and kept him fresh. He's scored a goal the last three games in which he has played fewer than 15 minutes and has six points total in those games. So if the Bruins can keep their dynamic young wing's legs charged, he could make another tournament-winning impact.

McClure is stacking Pastrnak with center David Krejci, who has 15 points in the 2019 NHL Playoffs and dished out an assist in Boston's Game 6 win. Krejci played 15 minutes on Sunday night and was plus-two in the victory with two shots on goal. The Bruins are 2-0 when he registers a positive goal differential in the Stanley Cup Finals 2019.

The 33-year-old has 131 games of postseason experience and this will be his second Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final. And that's reassuring for NHL DFS owners on a night where the pressure is ratcheted up significantly.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday. He's a huge steal at his price point, so this pick could be the difference between cashing and going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal NHL DFS lineups for Game 7 of Bruins vs. Blues? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NHL DFS.