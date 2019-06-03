NHL DFS: DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy hockey lineups, top picks for Bruins vs. Blues, Game 4

Game 4 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues has an 8 p.m. ET puck drop on Monday evening from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The Bruins made a strong statement in Game 3, rolling to a 7-2 victory to claim the 2-1 series edge. Now NHL DFS players must decide if Boston will continue to roll up big numbers offensively, or if St. Louis is in position to rebound and even the series up again. And before finalizing any NHL DFS lineups of your own for Monday's single-game slate for Game 4, be sure to see the top picks and advice from Mike McClure over at SportsLine.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

Now, he's set his sights on Monday's NHL DFS slate and locked in his picks.

For Game 4, we can tell you McClure is high on Bruins center Patrice Bergeron, who was a huge factor in Game 3. After being held to no points in the first two games of the series, Bergeron recorded three points on Saturday -- a goal and two assists.

His goal came on the power play, where he's been incredibly efficient in the postseason. Bergeron scored just nine power-play goals in the regular season in 65 games played, but he's found the net seven times with the man advantage in 20 postseason games played.

Part of McClure's optimal NHL DFS strategy for Game 4 of Bruins vs. Blues includes stacking Bergeron with wing David Pastrnak, who has 11 shots on goal and two points in the series. He averaged over a point per game in the regular season, and hasn't been too far off that pace in the postseason, so he's one of the NHL DFS picks you can make with confidence in this pivotal matchup on Monday.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. He's a huge steal at his price point, so this pick could be the difference between cashing and going home with nothing. You absolutely need to see who it is before setting your lineups.

So what are the optimal NHL DFS lineups for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NHL DFS.