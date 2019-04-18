NHL DFS: DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey top picks for April 18

The 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs brings three games on Thursday night as the defending champion Washington Capitals take on the Carolina Hurricanes, the Winnipeg Jets take on the St. Louis Blues and the Las Vegas Golden Knights look to close out the San Jose Sharks. That means studs like Alex Ovechkin, Mark Scheifele, Mark Stone and Joe Pavelski will all be available for NHL DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings. Of course, finding the right balance of high-priced stars and value is always a key when filling out your NHL DFS lineups, which is why you'll want to check out the NHL DFS picks and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure before setting your NHL DFS rosters.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Wednesday, McClure recommended Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews at $7,800 on FanDuel. The result: He scored two goals against the Bruins -- returning 36.8 points and close to 5x value. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a huge day. Now, he's set his sights on Thursday's NHL DFS slates and locked in his picks.

For Thursday's slate, we can tell you McClure is high on Sharks defenseman Brent Burns at $7,300 on FanDuel and $6,800 on DraftKings. Burns had a career-high 83 points during the regular season and has become arguably the most dominant offensive force from the blue line of this generation. And as he goes, so goes the Sharks.

In Game 1, Burns scored a goal and dished out an assist in a Sharks win over the Golden Knights. In the three games since, Burns has been held without a point and the Golden Knights have won all three games. But the series heads back to San Jose on Thursday and Burns was better at home, scoring those two points and putting seven shots on net in San Jose vs. no points and just three shots on net in Las Vegas.

Part of McClure's optimal NHL DFS strategy for Thursday includes targeting Golden Knights wing Reilly Smith ($5,600 on FanDuel, $5,400 on DraftKings), who has three points and 13 shots on goal in this series against San Jose.

Smith has been known to give San Jose trouble, putting up seven points against the division rivals in three games during the regular season and registering eight points against San Jose during a six-game series win last postseason. So be sure to get Smith into your NHL DFS lineups to take advantage of a great matchup on Thursday night.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday. He's a huge steal at his price point, so this pick could be the difference between cashing and going home with nothing. You absolutely need to see who it is before setting your lineups.

So what are the optimal NHL DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NHL DFS.