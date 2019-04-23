NHL DFS: DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey top picks for April 23

The 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs are heating up the intensity on Tuesday night with two win or go home Game 7's scheduled to take place. At 6 p.m. ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs will travel to take on the Boston Bruins. At 9 p.m. ET, the San Jose Sharks are hosting the Vegas Golden Knights. The action will be pulse-pounding and that should transfer directly to an intense night of NHL DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings. Stars like Auston Matthews, David Pastrnak, Tomas Hertl and Mark Stone will all be available for NHL DFS lineups on Tuesday night in games where the stars are most needed to step up. But before you make your NHL DFS picks, be sure to check out the NHL DFS strategy and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Monday, McClure recommended Stars goalie Ben Bishop at $8,600 on FanDuel. The result: He stopped 47 of 48 shots faced on the way to an overtime win against the Predators -- returning 45.6 points and over 5x value. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a huge day. Now, he's set his sights on Tuesday's NHL DFS slate and locked in his picks.

For Tuesday's slate, we can tell you McClure is high on Bruins wing Brad Marchand at $8,700 on FanDuel and $6,500 on DraftKings. Marchand had a ravenous regular season where he bested his previous career-high for points of 85 by 15, racking up a coveted 100-point season. Seven of those points came against the Maple Leafs and he's been absolutely devastating against Toronto in the postseason as well.

In a seven-game series last season, Marchand had 10 points against the Maple Leafs. So far in six games this series, he's had nine points. That includes three-point performances in two of his last three contests. With the series on the line, expect Marchand to pour it on and provide the opportunity for a huge return in NHL DFS tournaments.

Another pick he loves: Bruins center Patrice Bergeron ($7,700 on FanDuel, $6,700 on DraftKings), who has four points in six games against Toronto. Bergeron also had a career year, scoring 79 points for a career-high and tying his career-high with 32 goals despite missing 17 games. He's one of the game's elite two-way forwards and he's also had success against Toronto in the postseason with 12 points against the Maple Leafs in 12 postseason games the last two years.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. He's a huge steal at his price point, so this pick could be the difference between cashing and going home with nothing. You absolutely need to see who it is before setting your lineups.

So what are the optimal NHL DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NHL DFS.