NHL DFS: DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey top picks for February 22

For Friday's slate, we can tell you McClure is loving Blackhawks wing Alex DeBrincat at $7,400 on FanDuel and $6,900 on DraftKings.

DeBrincat has seven points in his last three games, including a five-point outburst against the Senators on Monday where he scored a hat trick and dished out a couple of assists. He has 33 goals and 28 assists now for 61 points in as many games this season and the sniper has become a dynamo on the power play.

The 21-year-old has 10 goals and 11 assists with the advantage this year and the Avalanche have the sixth-worst penalty kill in the NHL. Get DeBrincat in your NHL DFS lineups and expect him to reap the rewards of a juicy matchup.

McClure is stacking him with Blackhawks wing Patrick Kane ($9,400 on FanDuel and $8,300 on DraftKings), whose point streak is now at 21 games.

Kane is doing everything he can to chase down Lightning wing Nikita Kucherov for Art Ross and Hart Memorial trophies, with 92 points now in 60 games. Kane has 42 points in 20 games since the start of the new year and he's already blitzed the Avalanche for four points in two games this season.

Despite being the most expensive skill player on both FanDuel and DraftKings, Kane has been worth the price of late, providing at least a 3x return on FanDuel in five of his last six games. Expect the point streak to continue to establish a floor and for typical multi-point potential from Kane on Friday night.

