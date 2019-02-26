NHL DFS: DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey top picks for February 26

Tuesday night in the NHL features a loaded slate of action and busy nights on the NHL schedule always means excitement for NHL DFS players. FanDuel is offering a $70,000 NHL Breakaway and DraftKings has an $80,000 Tuesday Special and there are thousands of other NHL DFS tournaments and cash games with hundreds of thousands of dollars on the line. With a total of 6.5 for Penguins vs. Blue Jackets on Tuesday night, players from that divisional clash like Sidney Crosby and Artemi Panarin are sure to be popular plays, but are they worth the high price tag? Before you set your NHL DFS lineups for Tuesday, be sure to check out the NHL DFS picks and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure first.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Monday, McClure was all over Avalanche defenseman Tyson Barrie at $5,200 on FanDuel. The result: He dished out two assists against the Panthers -- returning nearly 21 points and 4x value. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a winning night.

For Tuesday, we can tell you McClure is high on Capitals wing Alex Ovechkin at $8,800 on FanDuel and $8,200 on DraftKings. Ovechkin leads the NHL in goals yet again with 44 in 62 games so far this season, and he's in the middle of a six-game point streak where he's racked up six goals and two assists. And when Ovie gets hot, he's not somebody you want missing from your lineups as he can score in absolute bunches.

McClure is stacking him with Capitals wing Tom Wilson ($4,700 on FanDuel, $5,500 on DraftKings) as Washington takes on Ottawa, the NHL's worst team. Wilson shares a line with Ovechkin and that always boosts the offensive productivity of a player on the opposite wing, which is why Wilson has 17 goals and 14 assists in 44 games after missing the first six weeks of the season with an injury.

Despite the injury, Wilson is on pace to score over 20 goals for the first time ever and is just four points off of his career-high of 35 points. Considering he scored two points in two games against the Senators earlier this season, he's a smart bet to continue making progress in this breakout season on Tuesday night.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. He's a huge steal at his price point, so this pick could be the difference between cashing and going home with nothing. You absolutely need to see who it is before setting your lineups.

So what are the optimal NHL DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NHL DFS.