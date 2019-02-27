NHL DFS: DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey top picks for February 27

The NHL is expecting some fast-paced, high-scoring action on Wednesday night with five games beginning at 7 p.m. ET featuring some of the most dynamic playmakers the league has to offer. Patrick Kane, Johnny Gaudreau, Auston Matthews, Nikita Kucherov and Nathan MacKinnon will all be on the ice on Wednesday night and four of the five games have their totals listed at 6.5. That kind of scoring should mean you'll need a lot of points to win your NHL DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings. So before you set your NHL DFS lineups, you're going to want to check out the NHL DFS picks and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure first to extract all the value you can out of these Wednesday matchups.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Tuesday, McClure was all over Capitals wing Tom Wilson at $4,700 on FanDuel. The result: He scored a goal and dished out an assist against the Senators -- returning over 26 points and nearly 6x value. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a winning night.

For Wednesday, we can tell you McClure is high on Maple Leafs center John Tavares at $7,800 on FanDuel and $6,800 on DraftKings. Tavares has been everything the Maple Leafs hoped for when they signed him as a free agent this offseason. He's been productive offensively, he plays both ways, he's been very good in the face-off circle and he leads from the center of the ice.

The end result has been 66 points in 62 games that has him on pace to set career-highs in points and goals. He's on a current three-game point streak and on Wednesday he gets a matchup with an Oilers squad that he has 13 points against in 12 career games and you can look for him to take advantage of a sweet matchup.

McClure also loves Avalanche wing Gabriel Landeskog ($7,100 on FanDuel, $7,000 on DraftKings), who has six points in his last five games. On Wednesday night, he and his Avalanche teammates get the Canucks. It's the third meeting of the season between the two teams and they've combined to score 19 goals between them in the previous two meeting, including a 7-6 barnburner that went to overtime back in November.

With the goal total set at 6.5 for this game indicating the potential for plenty of scoring, rostering a wing who is averaging over a point per game on the season and is in the middle of a hot streak is a solid idea. So get Landeskog in your NHL DFS lineups on Wednesday night.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday. He's a huge steal at his price point, so this pick could be the difference between cashing and going home with nothing. You absolutely need to see who it is before setting your lineups.

So what are the optimal NHL DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NHL DFS.