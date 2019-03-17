NHL DFS: DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey top picks for March 17

The 2019 NHL regular season is winding to a close and teams in playoff position are looking to shore things up. Teams looking to secure a spot are being forced to fight hard in a crowded wild card field and four teams with work to do to lock up a postseason spot will be in action on Sunday. That includes the five-time Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins, who have arguably the juiciest matchup for NHL DFS player in an in-state rivalry game against the Philadelphia Flyers with the over-under total for goals set at 6.5. It's the highest total there is and players like Kris Letang, Evgeny Malkin and Jakub Voracek will all be popular options in NHL DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings. So before you set your NHL DFS lineups, be sure to check out the NHL DFS picks and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Saturday, McClure was all over Maple Leafs center John Tavares at $8,300 on FanDuel. The result: Tavares scored a goal and dished out an assist against the Senators -- returning over 31 points and almost 4x value. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a winning night.

For Sunday, we can tell you McClure is high on Penguins center Sidney Crosby at $9,300 on FanDuel and $7,900 on DraftKings.

Crosby has been zeroed in the last few weeks with the Penguins only six points from dropping out of the playoff picture, with seven multi-point games in his last 12 contests. He's got 30 multi-point games on the season now and has six points against the Flyers in three games this season, including a two-point performance on Feb. 11 and a three-point night on Feb. 23 in the Winter Classic. You won't want to miss out on Sid The Kid against the Flyers on Sunday, so make sure he's in your NHL DFS lineups.

McClure is also high on Golden Knights wing Max Pacioretty ($6,300 on FanDuel, $5,800 on DraftKings), who has a current three-game point streak. Pacioretty has had an up-and-down season with the Golden Knights, but his possession numbers have remained solid all season and they've seen a spike that corresponds with his recent run of form. The Golden Knights have had at least 59 percent of Corsi for and Fenwick for at even strength when Pacioretty has been on the ice in three of the last four games.

Even better, he's created multiple scoring chances individually in seven straight games and has created six high-danger chances in his last four games after averaging just 0.84 high-danger chances created per game through his first 54 contests. All those signs point to a potential late scoring surge for Pacioretty and you'll want to ride the hot hand that ranks 24th in the NHL in goals against.

