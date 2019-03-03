NHL DFS: DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey top picks for March 3

The San Jose Sharks have been one of the best teams in the Western Conference all season and on Sunday night they'll host the Chicago Blackhawks in a game that NHL DFS players will be keenly interested in. The Sharks get extremely balanced scoring throughout their lineup and they'll go up against one of the league's worst defenses in a game where the over-under total is a whopping seven. With such a high total, San Jose players like Brent Burns and Logan Couture will be popular options for NHL DFS lineups on Sunday. Of course, with big money on the line in NHL DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings, you'll want to search for the best matchups throughout Sunday's NHL schedule. That's why you'll want to check out the NHL DFS picks from DFS millionaire Mike McClure before you set your lineups.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Saturday, McClure was all over Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman at $6,000 on FanDuel. The result: He scored a goal and dished out an assist against the Senators -- returning 28 points and nearly 5x value. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a winning night.

For Sunday's NHL DFS slate, we can tell you McClure is high on Blue Jackets wing Oliver Bjorkstrand at $4,400 on FanDuel and $3,600 on DraftKings.

Bjorkstrand hasn't been as productive as he was last season when he scored 40 points, but he's caught fire recently with three goals and an assist in his last five games. That now gives him a career-high 13 goals and brings his point total to 24 for the season. And it's anticipated Bjorkstrand and his teammates will get to take advantage of Winnipeg Jets backup goalie Laurent Brossoit on Sunday. Brossoit has surrendered at least three goals in each of his last five starts and he creates a juicy matchup for Bjorkstrand at a great price.

McClure also loves Sharks wing Joe Pavelski ($8,000 on FanDuel, $6,600 on DraftKings), who gets a dream matchup against a Blackhawks squad that has given up 34 goals in their last seven games.

Pavelski has five points in his last three games and has 61 total points in 65 games this season. He's been dynamic on the power play this season with 11 goals and he's going to have ample opportunities to score and distribute against one of the NHL's leakiest defenses, who gave up six goals on Saturday night.

