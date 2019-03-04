NHL DFS: DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey top picks for March 4

The 2018-19 NHL season rolls on Monday, March 4, with a pair of games that will make up the NHL DFS slate. Oilers vs. Sabres at 7 p.m. ET is a matchup of teams on the outside of the NHL playoff picture trying to make a late charge, while Stanley Cup contenders meet up at 9 p.m. ET when Maple Leafs vs. Flames gets underway. With just two games on the schedule, NHL DFS players will need to study both matchups in depth to build winning rosters for tournaments on sites such as FanDuel or DraftKings on Monday. And before locking in any lineups of your own, first be sure to check out the top NHL DFS picks and advice from Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career as a professional DFS player.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Saturday, McClure was all over Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman at $6,000 on FanDuel. The result: He scored a goal and dished out an assist against the Senators -- returning 28 points and nearly 5x value. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a winning night.

For Monday's NHL DFS slate, we can tell you McClure is high on Flames wing Johnny Gaudreau at $7,600 on FanDuel and $6,300 on DraftKings. The 25-year old has been a sensation in Calgary this season with 83 points. He hit the 30-goal mark recently, but his 53 assists are evidence of what an important part of Calgary's offensive attack he is as the Flames are fourth in the NHL in scoring offense with an average of over 3.5 goals.

Part of McClure's NHL DFS strategy for Monday includes stacking Gaudreau with defenseman Mark Giordano ($6,700 on FanDuel, $5,700 on DraftKings) as the Flames take on the Maple Leafs in a game that has an over-under for total goals set at 6.5. Giordano has averaged almost a point per game this season and enters play Monday with a point in three straight. Confidently lock in this NHL DFS stack for Monday and look for a big return on value.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers Monday. He's a huge steal at his price point, so this pick could be the difference between cashing and going home with nothing. You absolutely need to see who it is before setting your lineups.

So what are the optimal NHL DFS lineups for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NHL DFS.