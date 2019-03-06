NHL DFS: DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey top picks for March 6

A four-game NHL schedule on Wednesday night is highlighted by a gigantic Pacific Division tilt between the Flames and Golden Knights. The division rivals are two of the favorites to win the Western Conference and advance to the Stanley Cup, and high-profile games like that always attract a lot of attention for players filling out their NHL DFS lineups. However, earlier games between the Capitals and Flyers and the Maple Leafs and Canucks are expected to be more high-scoring with over-under goal totals of 6.5. Anyone playing NHL DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings should be extremely interested in those matchups. And before you make your NHL DFS picks, you'll definitely want to check out the optimal NHL DFS lineups from DFS millionaire Mike McClure.

On Tuesday, McClure was all over Penguins center Sidney Crosby at $9,300 on FanDuel. The result: He scored a goal and dished out two assists against the Panthers -- returning nearly 33 points and nearly 4x value. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a winning night.

For Wednesday's NHL DFS slate, we can tell you McClure is high on Maple Leafs center John Tavares at $8,100 on FanDuel and $7,300 on DraftKings.

Tavares is on fire of late, recording four points in his last two games and seven points in his last five. Dating back to Feb. 21, he's registered at least one point in six of his last seven games and that helps establish a strong floor. He also scored a goal against Vancouver on Jan. 5, so with the Canucks in his sights again you'll want to get this talented center in your NHL DFS lineups to take advantage of a juicy matchup.

McClure is stacking him with Maple Leafs wing Mitch Marner ($8,300 on FanDuel, $6,900 on DraftKings), who has 10 points in his last four games. Marner has three-point games in three of those four contests and he now has 81 points in 66 games to lead the Maple Leafs. The talented Maple Leafs star has also been elevating his game against other Canadian squads of late. In recent games against Calgary, Edmonton and Montreal, Marner has put up eight points with a multi-point performance in each game. So don't miss out on Marner on Wednesday night.

