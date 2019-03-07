NHL DFS: DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey top picks for March 7

With an 11-game slate on Thursday night, NHL DFS players would expect to have a wide variety of options but for those that target games with high totals, the pickings are relatively slim. In total, nine of the 11 games on Thursday have an over-under of six or less, but there are two games that look like they can provide a scoring punch. The Sabres go on the road against the Blackhawks in a game where the total is at seven and the Penguins host the Blue Jackets with a total of 6.5. So players like Artemi Panarin, Sidney Crosby, Alex DeBrincat and Jack Eichel are all viable options for your NHL DFS lineups on Thursday night. But before you make your final NHL DFS picks for Thursday's massive 11-game slate, be sure to check out what DFS millionaire Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Wednesday, McClure was all over Golden Knights defender Shea Theodore at $4,400 on FanDuel. The result: He scored a goal on three shots against the Flames -- returning nearly 22 points and nearly 5x value. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a winning night.

For Thursday, we can tell you McClure is high on Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews at $7,600 on FanDuel and $7,200 on DraftKings. The Blackhawks captain is on a career-high pace for points, with 67 points in 66 games this season. His previous career high for points was 76 in 2010-11, and the two-way forward has only averaged more than a point per game in one other season, the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season where he had 48 points in 47 games.

On Thursday night, he gets a Sabres squad that he registered a point against in their game earlier this season and who he plays well against historically. He's got nine goals and nine assists against the Sabres in 17 career meetings, so be sure to get him in your NHL DFS lineups to take advantage of a sweet matchup.

McClure is stacking him with Blackhawks wing Patrick Kane ($9,100 on FanDuel, $8,000 on DraftKings), who has 94 points in 65 games this season.

As good as Toews has been against the Sabres, Kane has been even better. He probably has a little bit of extra motivation, as it's his hometown team. Kane has registered 21 points against Buffalo in 16 career games, and had a stunning four-point performance against the Sabres with two goals and two assists on Feb. 1. Make him one of your top NHL DFS picks for Thursday night.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday. He's a huge steal at his price point, so this pick could be the difference between cashing and going home with nothing. You absolutely need to see who it is before setting your lineups.

So what are the optimal NHL DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NHL DFS.