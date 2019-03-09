NHL DFS: DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey top picks for March 9

The NHL season is winding down and the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoff picture is starting to clear up, with nine teams realistically competing for eight postseason invites in the Eastern Conference and 10 teams battling for eight spots in the Western Conference. The Stars are currently a wild card team in the West and they're trying to hold off teams like the Coyotes and Avalanche. However, NHL DFS players will care more about their matchup on Saturday with the Blackhawks because of the sky-high total of seven. Both teams play pretty wide open and that should make players like Tyler Seguin, Patrick Kane, Jamie Benn and Jonathan Toews popular options in NHL DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings. So before you set your NHL DFS lineups, be sure to check out the NHL DFS picks from DFS millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Friday, McClure was all over Capitals goalie Braden Holtby at $8,900 on FanDuel. The result: He turned away 25 of 25 shot attempts in a shutout win over the Devils -- returning 40 points and nearly 5x value. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a winning night.

For Saturday, we can tell you McClure is high on Stars wing Alexander Radulov at $6,000 on FanDuel and $7,500 on DraftKings.

Radulov is coming off a hat-trick on Thursday night against the Avalanche and he's proven to be a player you can ride when he's streaking. He started his year with 10 points in his first five games and began the calendar year with eight points in a four-game span. In the last six games, he's had eight points. Against a Blackhawks team that is 30th in the NHL in goals against, you'll want him in your NHL DFS lineups on Saturday night.

McClure is also recommending Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman ($6,300 on FanDuel, $5,900 on DraftKings), who has five points in his last five games.

Hedman's offensive production has been down this season, but some of that is rooted in the red-hot Lightning offense that make Hedman scoring goals and dishing out primary assists more a luxury than a necessity. He still has 42 points in 60 games and when he's feeling it offensively he can put up a bunch of points in a hurry. He's still a positive possession player and on Saturday night he gets a Red Wings squad that has given up 30 goals in their last seven games.

