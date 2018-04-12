NHL DFS for April 12: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Hockey picks Thursday

Before you enter a daily fantasy hockey tournament for NHL playoff action Thursday, April 12, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through the NHL season, cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

Now, McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries and projected lineups for Thursday's playoff slate and locked in his optimal NHL DFS lineups.

One value pick that McClure loves for Thursday: Predators wing Kevin Fiala, who is a huge bargain at $4,200 on FanDuel and $4,700 on DraftKings.

The 21-year-old had his playoffs cut short in 2017 with a broken leg, but he bounced back this season with 23 goals and 25 assists. He'll look to make up for lost time with a big performance against the Avalanche in the opening round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The Avs barely snuck into the playoffs and have one of the worst goals-against averages (2.9) of any remaining team. Look for Fiala, who plays on the same line as big-time offensive threats Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson, to take advantage.

Another selection that McClure loves for Thursday: Lightning center Brayden Point, who is $6,400 on FanDuel and $6,100 on DraftKings.

Point recorded 32 goals and 34 assists during the regular season as Tampa Bay led the NHL in scoring. Tampa Bay's matchup against the Devils is tied for the highest over-under for total goals Thursday, so he should have plenty of opportunities to put up big DFS numbers.

McClure is also targeting a high-scoring defenseman in a game that is expected to be a shootout. Based on his recent production and dream matchup, he's in position to return big DFS numbers on Thursday.

