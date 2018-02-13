NHL DFS for February 13: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy hockey tournament for NHL action on Tuesday, February 13, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Monday, McClure locked in Lightning left wing Alex Killorn for just $4,300 on FanDuel. The result: Killorn exploded for a goal and an assist, returning 23.2 points on FanDuel -- one of his highest totals of the season.



Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a winning NHL DFS night.



Now McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries, and projected lineups for Tuesday night and locked in his optimal NHL DFS lineups. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.



For Tuesday, McClure is again locking Killorn into his lineups, this time for $4,300 on FanDuel and $4,600 on DraftKings.



He's been putting up big numbers recently, like he did on Monday, all at a price that remains under $5,000. He's now on a four-game points streak and put 11 shots on net during that span.



His ice time has expanded to at least 20 minutes over the last two games, so he should have plenty of opportunities to pay off his low price as he logs extra shifts.



If you roster Killorn, you'll have plenty of salary cap room to add a huge star like Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang, who is $6,100 on FanDuel and $5,800 on DraftKings.



He gets a dream matchup on Tuesday against an Ottawa team that gives up a whopping 3.39 goals per game, the second-worst mark in the NHL.



Letang pushed 30 minutes of ice time in his last outing against the Blues and he's a threat to put four to six shots on net any given night. He's notched at least one point in three of his last six games, so he's a high-upside play.



McClure is also targeting another player who can get you 30 points on FanDuel and eight points on DraftKings because of an enticing matchup. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash games and tournaments or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NHL DFS lineup for Tuesday night and which value picks will allow you enough salary cap room to load your roster up with stars? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NHL tournament lineup for Tuesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings.