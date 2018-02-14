NHL DFS for February 14: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy hockey tournament for NHL action on Wednesday, February 14, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Tuesday, McClure locked in Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang at $6,100 on FanDuel. The result: He exploded for five shots on net, a goal and an assist -- returning a season high 29.6 points on FanDuel.



Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a winning NHL DFS night.



Now McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries, and projected lineups for Wednesday night and locked in his optimal NHL DFS lineups. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.



For Wednesday, McClure loves Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly as a value pick at $4,500 on FanDuel and $5,200 on DraftKings.



He has considerable upside against a Columbus team that allows almost 32 shots per game. Rielly has recorded multiple shots in three of his last four games and has two points in his last five outings, all for a very low price.



If you roster Rielly, you'll have plenty of salary cap room to stack him with teammate Auston Matthews, who is $8,300 on FanDuel and $7,700 on DraftKings.



Matthews has recorded at least 20 points on FanDuel in four of his last eight games and hit 11 on DraftKings earlier this month. He's also coming off a three-assist performance in his last outing against a tough Tampa Bay squad, so he's heating up for the stretch run and ready to put up huge numbers on Wednesday.



Lock Matthews in as one of the top overall plays and watch the DFS points roll in.



McClure is also targeting another player who can get you 20 points on FanDuel and almost double-digits on DraftKings because of a dream matchup. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash games and tournaments or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NHL DFS lineup for Wednesday night and which value picks will allow you enough salary cap room to load your roster up with stars? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NHL tournament lineup for Wednesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings.