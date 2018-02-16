NHL DFS for February 16: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy hockey tournament for NHL action on Friday, February 16, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Thursday, McClure locked in Islanders wing Jordan Eberle at $5,700 on FanDuel. The result: He had a huge performance that included six shots, a goal and an assist on his way to 24.8 points on FanDuel.



Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a winning NHL DFS night.



Now McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries, and projected lineups for Friday night and locked in his optimal NHL DFS lineups. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.



For Friday, McClure is all over Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal at $5,500 on FanDuel and $5,400 on DraftKings.



Staal has points in two of his last four games and gets a perfect matchup against the New York Islanders, who have the worst scoring defense in the league. This game has easily the highest over-under for total expected goals at 6.5, which will give Staal plenty of opportunities to pay off his small price tag.



If you roster Staal, you'll still have plenty of salary cap to add a huge star like Jets winger Blake Wheeler, who is $7,300 on FanDuel and $6,900 on DraftKings.



Wheeler has been on fire recently and comes into Friday's game against the Avalanche riding a three-game point streak.



He'll likely extend that against a Colorado team with a mediocre defense that gives up almost three goals per game. Wheeler is one of the top overall plays on Friday's NHL slate, so lock him in and watch the DFS points rain down.



McClure is also targeting a player who has multiple-point potential because of a dream matchup. He has upside of 30 or more points on FanDuel and double-digits on DraftKings. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash games and tournaments or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NHL DFS lineup for Friday night and which value picks will allow you enough salary cap room to load your roster up with stars? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NHL tournament lineup for Friday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings.