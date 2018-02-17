NHL DFS for February 17: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy hockey tournament for NHL action on Saturday, February 17, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Friday, McClure locked in Jets winger Blake Wheeler. The result: He had a huge performance that included five shots, two goals and an assist on his way to 44.20 points on FanDuel.



Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a winning NHL DFS night.



Now McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries, and projected lineups for Saturday night and locked in his optimal NHL DFS lineups. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.



For Saturday, McClure is all over Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point at $5,800 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings.



Point has double-digit points on FanDuel in his last three games and gets an enticing matchup on Saturday against the New Jersey Devils, who rank in the bottom half of the league in scoring defense.



Lock him in and you'll have plenty of room to add a huge star like Penguins center Sidney Crosby, who is $8,800 on FanDuel and $7,400 on DraftKings.



Crosby is riding a three-game point streak and has recorded at least one point in four of his last five contests.



He has a favorable chance to extend that streak on Saturday against a Toronto team with a mediocre defense that gives up almost 35 shots per game. Crosby is one of the top overall plays on Saturday's NHL slate, so lock him in and watch the DFS points rain down.



McClure is also targeting a player who has multiple-point potential because of a dream matchup. He has upside of 30 or more points on FanDuel and double-digits on DraftKings. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash games and tournaments or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NHL DFS lineup for Saturday night and which value picks will allow you enough salary cap room to load your roster up with stars? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NHL tournament lineup for Saturday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings.