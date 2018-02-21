NHL DFS for February 21: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy hockey tournament for NHL action Wednesday, Feb. 21, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Tuesday, McClure locked in Nashville Predators center Kyle Turris at just $4,800 on FanDuel. The result: Turris exploded for five shots and a goal against Detroit on his way to 21.6 points on FanDuel -- his best performance since December.



Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a winning NHL DFS night.



Now McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries, and projected lineups for Wednesday and locked in his optimal NHL DFS lineups. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.



For Wednesday, McClure is all over Anaheim Ducks wing Jakob Silfverberg, who is $5,000 on FanDuel and $4,600 on DraftKings.



Silfverberg recorded a point for the first time in his last seven games earlier this week when he scored a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights.



That dry spell has dropped his price, but he will be playing with confidence on Wednesday in a critical game against the Dallas Stars. Lock him in as a strong value pick while his price is this low.



Lock Silfverberg in and you'll have plenty of salary cap room to add a huge star like Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin, who is $8,200 on FanDuel and $7,200 on DraftKings.



Seguin doesn't have any points in his last three outings, but he recorded at least one point in seven of his eight games prior to that.



With three games on the NHL slate on Wednesday, he's one of the top overall plays, even against a tough Anaheim squad. Lock him in as a high-ceiling player who could easily go off for multiple points and huge DFS production.



