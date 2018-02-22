NHL DFS for February 22: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy hockey tournament for NHL action Thursday, February 22, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Wednesday, McClure locked in Chicago Blackhawks wing Patrick Kane on FanDuel. The result: Kane put five shots on net, scored a goal and tallied an assist on the way to 28 points on FanDuel -- one of his best performances of the season.



Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a winning NHL DFS night.



Now McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries, and projected lineups for Thursday and locked in his optimal NHL DFS lineups. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.



For Thurday, McClure is all over Edmonton Oilers wing Milan Lucic, who is $4,400 on FanDuel and $3,900 on DraftKings.



After several big performances earlier in the season, Lucic has struggled to collect goals and assists recently.



That has dropped his price significantly, all while he continues to put plenty of shots on net. He has tournament-winning upside on Thursday against a Colorado squad that gives up three goals per game, so lock him in while his price is this low.



Roster Lucic and you'll have plenty of room to stack him with teammate Leon Draisaitl, who is $6,800 on FanDuel and $6,200 on DraftKings.



Draisaitl has regularly been playing on the same line as Connor McDavid, and points have poured in as a result. He's recorded six points in as many games, so look for him to have a big DFS score again on Thursday against the Avs.



