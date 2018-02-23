NHL DFS for February 23: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy hockey tournament for NHL action Friday, February 23, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Thursday, McClure locked in locked in Panthers center Vincent Trocheck at $6,800 on FanDuel. The result: Trocheck exploded for four shots on net and a goal -- returning 19.4 points on FanDuel in a big win over the Capitals.



Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a winning NHL DFS night.



Now McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries, and projected lineups for Friday and locked in his optimal NHL DFS lineups. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.



For Friday, McClure loves Golden Knights wing David Perron, who is $6,200 on both DraftKings and FanDuel.



Perron has six total points in his last five games and gets an extremely favorable matchup on Friday against a Vancouver squad ranked 25th in scoring defense.



He's regularly putting four or more shots on net per game, and against a team that gives up well over three goals per contest, he has an eye-popping opportunity to light the lamp on Friday.



Roster Perron and you'll have plenty of room to stack him with teammate and red-hot goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, who is $8,700 on FanDuel and $8,500 on DraftKings.



Fleury has been putting up monster numbers recently, producing at least 20 points on FanDuel in four of his last five starts.



He's only given up more than three goals one time since December 19, so he has an incredibly high floor and likely produces 30 or more saves. Look for Fleury to keep Vancouver, a team that scores just 2.68 goals per game, shut down on Friday.



McClure is also targeting a player with points in three of his last four games. Based on that recent production and his dream matchup on Friday, he's in position to go off for 20, maybe 30, points on FanDuel and double-digits on DraftKings. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash games and tournaments or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NHL DFS lineup for Friday and which value picks will allow you enough salary cap room to load your roster up with stars? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NHL tournament lineup for Friday from a professional DFS player with over $1 million in career winnings.