NHL DFS for February 25: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy hockey tournament for NHL action on Sunday, February 25, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Saturday, McClure locked in Panthers center Vincent Trocheck at $6,900 on FanDuel. The result: Trocheck exploded for four shots on net and a goal -- returning a strong total of 20 DFS points.



Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a winning NHL DFS night.



Now McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries, and projected lineups for Sunday and locked in his optimal NHL DFS lineups. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

For Sunday, McClure is all over Sharks defenseman Brent Burns, who is $7,200 on FanDuel and $7,500 on DraftKings, and is coming off a huge performance of seven shots on goal and an assist in his last outing.

Burns is one of the league's top defensemen and he regularly sees 25 minutes of ice time per game. He's also a threat to put five or more shots on net in any given contest, so he should have plenty of opportunities to pay off his price against a Minnesota squad that gives up 2.82 goals per game.



Roster Burns and you'll still have room to add another star like Duke center Ryan Getzlaf, who is $7,300 on FanDuel and $7,000 on DraftKings.

Getzlaf has recorded multiple shots on net in four consecutive contests and also has three points in his last three games. He has multiple-point upside tonight against an Edmonton defense that ranks near the bottom of the league in scoring defense, giving up 3.26 goals per game.

Lock him in as one of the top overall plays on the Sunday slate.



McClure is also targeting a high-scoring center facing one of the worst scoring defenses in the NHL. Based on his recent production and dream matchup, he's in position to go off for 20, maybe 30, points on FanDuel and double-digits on DraftKings. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash games and tournaments or going home with nothing



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NHL DFS lineup for Sunday and which value picks will allow you enough salary cap room to load your roster up with stars? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NHL tournament lineup for Saturday from a professional DFS player with over $1 million in career winnings.