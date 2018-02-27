NHL DFS for February 27: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy hockey tournament for NHL action on Tuesday, February 27, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Monday, McClure locked in Colorado goalie Semyon Varlamov at $7,700 on FanDuel. The result: He stopped 31 of 32 shots and picked up the win -- returning a whopping 32.8 points on FanDuel in the process.



Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a winning NHL DFS night.



Now McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries, and projected lineups for Tuesday and locked in his optimal NHL DFS lineups. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.



For Tuesday, McClure is all over Sharks wing Joe Pavelski, who is $6,900 on FanDuel and $6,500 on DraftKings.



Pavelski had a three-point breakout performance recently against the Dallas Stars and has that kind of upside again on Tuesday against the Edmonton Oilers, who give up 3.29 goals per game.



Roster Pavelski at his affordable price and you'll be able to stack him with teammate and star defenseman Brent Burns, who is $7,200 on FanDuel and $7,300 on DraftKings.



Burns has been hammering the net recently, putting 14 shots on goal over his last three games. And that's no surprise because he is one of the league's top defensemen and regularly sees 25 minutes of ice time per game.



He's a threat to put five or more shots on net in any given contest, so he should have plenty of opportunities to pay off his price against an Edmonton squad that has the fourth-worst scoring defense in the NHL.



McClure is also targeting a high-scoring center facing one of the worst defenses in the NHL. Based on his recent production and dream matchup, he's in position to go off for 20, even 30 points on FanDuel and double-digits on DraftKings. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash games and tournaments or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NHL DFS lineup for Tuesday and which value picks will allow you enough salary cap room to load your roster up with stars? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NHL tournament lineup for Tuesday from a professional DFS player with over $1 million in career winnings.