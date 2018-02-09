NHL DFS for February 9: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy hockey tournament for NHL action on Friday, February 9, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Thursday, McClure locked in Minnesota Wild center Eric Staal at $6,900 on FanDuel. The result: Staal put three shots on net and scored a goal, returning a strong total of 16.8 points on FanDuel.



Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a winning DFS night.



Now McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries, and projected lineups for Friday night and locked in his optimal NHL DFS lineup. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.



One player McClure absolutely loves: Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn, who is $7,700 on FanDuel and $7,100 on DraftKings.



He's recorded 10 shots on net over his last three games and has been seeing nearly 20 minutes of ice time in recent contests.



He scored a goal and notched an assist last week against Minnesota and has big upside on Friday against a Vancouver team that is ranked No. 26 in the NHL in scoring defense.



If you roster him, you'll have plenty of room to stack him with teammate Tyler Seguin, who is $8,000 on FanDuel and $7,300 on DraftKings.



Seguin has been one of the hottest players in the NHL recently with five goals in his last four games. That's led to some massive DFS production, including over 20 points per game on FanDuel in his last three outings.



With that kind of streak going, and a matchup against a Vancouver squad that can't stop anybody right now, Seguin is one of the top overall plays on Friday's slate and is a major threat to put up tournament-winning DFS numbers.



McClure is also targeting a value pick you're not even thinking about who will explode on Friday because of a dream matchup. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash games and tournaments or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NHL DFS lineup for Friday night and which value picks will allow you enough salary cap room to load your roster up with stars? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NHL tournament lineup for Friday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings.