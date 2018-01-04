NHL DFS for Jan. 4: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks

Nashville's Kyle Turris is an affordable option for your Thursday lineup. USATSI

Before you enter enter a daily fantasy hockey tournament for NHL action on Thursday night, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say.



McClure is a professional DFS player and SportsLine predictive data engineer, specializing in player projections and advanced statistical analysis. McClure has over $1 Million in DFS winnings in addition to being recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn your hobby into a Fortune" as a top Daily Fantasy Player.



Now McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries, and projected lineups for Thursday night and locked in his optimal DFS lineup. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.



One player McClure absolutely loves: Nashville Predators center Kyle Turris. The Preds are without top offensive threat Filip Forsberg for at least four weeks and will lean on players like Turris, a midseason trade acquisition, to carry the offensive load while Forsberg is on the shelf.



Turris has been in a slump over the past couple weeks, but still has 18 points in 24 games in Nashville. His price has fallen to an extremely affordable $5,000 on FanDuel for an enticing matchup against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. Turris is a great bounce-back candidate, so lock him in while his price is low and get value while you still can.



If you roster him, you'll have plenty of room for a huge stud like Penguins center Sidney Crosby, who is $8,300 on FanDuel and $7,000 on DraftKings.



Crosby has 14 goals and 22 assists on the season, and the Penguins should be playing with some extra urgency on Thursday evening against the Hurricanes because Pittsburgh, a preseason Stanley Cup favorite, is now seventh in the Metropolitan Division with a 20-18 record. Crosby is a favorable candidate to rack up big DFS production against a Carolina team that is 20th in the league in scoring defense.



Lock him in as a high-floor option and watch the DFS points roll in.



McClure is also targeting multiple value picks you might not be thinking about that are set to go off on Thursday. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and going home empty-handed.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NHL DFS lineup for Thursday night and which value picks will allow you enough salary cap room to load your roster up with stars? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NHL tournament lineup for Thursday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings.