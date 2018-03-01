NHL DFS for March 1: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy hockey tournament for NHL action on Thursday, March 1, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McCure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Wednesday, McClure locked in Blues goaltender Carter Hutton at $8,600 on FanDuel. The result: Hutton was razor sharp, making 35 stops on 36 shots -- returning 36 points on FanDuel in the process, his highest output in a month.



Anybody who had Hutton in their lineup was well on their way to a winning NHL DFS night.



Now, McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries and projected lineups for Thursday and locked in his optimal NHL DFS lineups. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.



For Thursday, McClure is all over Panthers center Aleksander Barkov, who is $7,300 on FanDuel and $7,000 on DraftKings.



Barkov has 59 points in 59 games and is coming off a goal-scoring performance against the Maple Leafs that returned 21 points on FanDuel.



He gets a favorable matchup on Thursday against the Devils, who are in the bottom half in goals allowed, giving up 3.02 per game. The Panthers are desperately trying to remain relevant in the playoff face, so look for a big game from Barkov.



Roster Barkov at his affordable price and you'll be able to stack him with teammate winger Evgenii Dadonov, who is $5,700 on FanDuel and $6,000 on DraftKings.



Dadonov's price has fallen a bit, and he has a strong chance for a bounce-back performance on Thursday against the defensively-porous Devils.



McClure is also targeting a high-scoring winger facing a struggling defense. Based on his recent production and dream matchup, he's in position to go off for 20, even 30 points on FanDuel and double-digits on DraftKings. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash game and tournaments or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NHL DFS lineup for Thursday and which value picks will allow you enough salary cap room to load your roster up with stars? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NHL tournament lineup for Thursday from a professional DFS player with over $1 million in career winnings.