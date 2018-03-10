NHL DFS for March 10: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy hockey tournament for NHL action on Saturday, March 10, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Friday, McClure anchored his lineup with Dallas center Tyler Seguin. The result: Seguin fired six shots on net and recorded a pair of assists, returning a whopping 27.2 DFS points on FanDuel.



Anybody who had Seguin in their lineup was well on their way to a winning NHL DFS night.



Now, McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries and projected lineups for Saturday and locked in his optimal NHL DFS lineups. He sharing them only over at SportsLine.



For Saturday, McClure is all over Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly as a value play at $4,600 on FanDuel and $5,000 on DraftKings.

Rielly has put at least four shots on net in three of his last four games and collected an assist in a game earlier this week against Buffalo. He gets a nice matchup tonight against a Pittsburgh squad that allows a ton of shots and goals, so expect him to easily pay off his low price.



If you roster Rielly, you'll have plenty of room to add a big-time player like Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck, who is $7,100 on FanDuel and $6,900 on DraftKings.

Trocheck has eight shots on net three total points over his last two matchups. He regularly sees over 20 minutes of ice time as Florida's second-line center, and he just hit 60 total points on the season.

He gets a dream matchup tonight against the New York Rangers, a team that is in the bottom 10 of the NHL in scoring defense, giving up 3.19 goals per game.



McClure is also targeting a wing who has been putting up big numbers recently. Based on his recent production and favorable matchup, he's in position to go off for 20, even 30 points on FanDuel and double-digits on DraftKings. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash game and tournaments or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NHL DFS lineup for Saturday and which value picks will allow you enough salary cap room to load your roster up with stars? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NHL tournament lineup for Saturday from a professional DFS player with over $1 million in career winnings.