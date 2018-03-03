NHL DFS for March 3: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy hockey tournament for NHL action on Saturday, March 3, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Friday, he locked in Panthers goalie James Reimer at $7,300 on FanDuel. The result: Reimer stopped 24 of 25 shots and picked up the win -- returning almost 30 points on FanDuel in the process. Anyone who had him in their lineup was on their way to a profitable NHL DFS night.



Now, McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries and projected lineups for Saturday and locked in his optimal NHL DFS lineups. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.



For Saturday, McClure is all over Capitals wing T.J. Oshie, who is just $5,200 on FanDuel and $5,400 on DraftKings.



Oshie has eight power-play goals this season and tallied two assists in his past two games.



On Saturday, he gets an inviting matchup against the Maple Leafs, who allow over 34 shots per game. The Capitals are desperately trying to remain in first place in the tightly-knit Metropolitan Division, so look for a big game from Oshie on Saturday.



Roster Oshie at his affordable price and you'll have plenty of room for a huge star like Oilers center Connor McDavid, who is $9,200 on FanDuel and $8,000 on DraftKings.



McDavid has been on an absolute tear this season. He's one goal away from matching his career high of 30 and has racked up 29 goals and 77 points in 64 games this season.



McClure is also targeting a high-scoring winger who is facing one of the worst scoring defenses in the NHL. Based on his recent production and dream matchup on Saturday, he's in position to go off for 20, maybe 30, points on FanDuel and double-digits on DraftKings. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash games and tournaments or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NHL DFS lineup for Saturday and which value picks will allow you enough salary cap room to load your roster up with stars? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NHL tournament lineup for Saturday from a professional DFS player with over $1 million in career winnings.