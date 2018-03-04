NHL DFS for March 4: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy hockey tournament for NHL action on Sunday, March 4, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Saturday, McClure locked in Oilers center Connor McDavid at $9,200 on FanDuel. The result: McDavid was spectacular, scoring two goals against the Rangers -- returning 23.2 points on FanDuel in the process.



Anybody who had McDavid in their lineup was well on their way to a winning NHL DFS night.



Now, McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries and projected lineups for Sunday and locked in his optimal NHL DFS lineups. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

For Sunday, McClure is all over Zach Parise, who is $5,700 on FanDuel and $5,000 on DraftKings. He's had at least 12 points on FanDuel in three straight games, all for a salary that's almost $1,000 less than its peak.

Parise scored two games ago and has a point in three straight outings.

If you roster Parise at his affordable price, you'll have plenty of room for Sharks winger Joe Pavelski, who is $7,400 on FanDuel and $6,900 on DraftKings.



Pavelski has 52 points in 65 games and tallied two goals against the Blackhawks on Thursday, returning 33.6 points on FanDuel.



He gets a favorable matchup Sunday against the Blue Jackets, who are in the bottom half in goals allowed, giving up 2.83 per game. The Sharks are gunning for first-place Vegas, so look for a big game.



McClure is also targeting a center who has been exploding over the last two weeks. Based on his recent production and dream matchup, he's in position to go off for at least 20 points on FanDuel and double-digits on DraftKings. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash game and tournaments or going home with nothing.



