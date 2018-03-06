NHL DFS for March 6: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy hockey tournament for NHL action Tuesday, March 6, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Monday, McClure locked in Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz at just $4,300 on FanDuel. The result: Schultz lit the lamp and returned 16.8 points on FanDuel -- one of his best performances of the year.



Anybody who had Schultz in their lineup was well on their way to a winning NHL DFS night.



Now, McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries and projected lineups for Tuesday and locked in his optimal NHL DFS lineups. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.



For Tuesday, McClure is all over Lightning center Brayden Point, who is $6,400 on FanDuel and $6,200 on DraftKings.



Point recorded a shootout goal in his last outing and notched an assist during regulation. He's been regularly firing several shots on net and has recorded at least one point in nine of his last 11 outings.



His price, however, remains under $6,500 on both sites, making him a huge value as he leads the second line of the highest-scoring offense in the NHL.



If you roster Point at his affordable price, you'll have plenty of room to stack him with teammate and first-line center Steven Stamkos, who is $8,700 on FanDuel and $7,200 on DraftKings.



Both Point and Stamkos will benefit from a dream matchup against the Florida Panthers, who are ranked 24th in the NHL in scoring defense, giving up 3.16 goals per game.



Stamkos has virtually unlimited upside because he can pile up goals and assists at an alarming rate. He scored twice and recorded three assists in his last outing, leading to an insane total of over 60 points on FanDuel.



McClure is also targeting a wing who has been exploding over the past few weeks. Based on his recent production and dream matchup, he's in position to go off for 20 or even 30 points on FanDuel and double-digits on DraftKings. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash game and tournaments or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NHL DFS lineup for Tuesday and which value picks will allow you enough salary cap room to load your roster up with stars? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NHL tournament lineup for Tuesday from a professional DFS player with over $1 million in career winnings.