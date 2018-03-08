NHL DFS for March 8: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy hockey tournament for NHL action on Thursday, March 8, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Wednesday, McClure locked in Flames defenseman Dougie Hamilton at $5,600 on FanDuel. The result: Hamilton fired three shots on net and recorded a goal, returning almost 20 points on FanDuel.



Anybody who had Hamilton in their lineup was well on their way to a winning NHL DFS night.



Now, McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries and projected lineups for Thursday and locked in his optimal NHL DFS lineups. He sharing them only over at SportsLine.



For Thursday, McClure is all over Oilers center Leon Draisaitl, who is $6,800 on FanDuel and $6,900 on DraftKings



Draisaitl has scored five points in as many games and joined the 60-point club in Monday's win over Phoenix when he notched a pair of assists.



He's regularly putting multiple shots on net and seeing the ice for at least 23 minutes per night, so lock him in at the value price of under $7,000 on both DraftKings and FanDuel.



If you roster Draisaitl, you'll have plenty of room to stack him with star teammate Connor McDavid, who is $9,200 on FanDuel and $8,100 on DraftKings.



McDavid, who just hit 80 points on the season, gets a dream matchup on Thursday night against the New York Islanders, who have the worst scoring defense in the NHL. He has nine points in his last five games, so lock him in as one of the top overall plays and watch the DFS point roll in.



McClure is also targeting a center who has been exploding over the past few weeks. Based on his recent production and dream matchup, he's in position to go off for 20, even 30 points on FanDuel and double-digits on DraftKings. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash game and tournaments or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NHL DFS lineup for Thursday and which value picks will allow you enough salary cap room to load your roster up with stars? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NHL tournament lineup for Thursday from a professional DFS player with over $1 million in career winnings.